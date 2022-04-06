Miami’s cryptocurrency craze on full display

thousands cryptocurrency Enthusiasts are gathering in Miami as the city builds its reputation as one of the prime places to develop blockchain technology, despite its underprivileged status.

Dozens of companies are using the Bitcoin 2022 conference, which runs from Wednesday to Friday, to share networks, pitch ideas and announcements from the industry and beyond.

New York City and Silicon Valley continue to lead in 2021 with $6.5 billion and $3.9 billion in funding raised by blockchain startups. But Miami is now tied with Los Angeles, where firms raised more than $760 million in funding, according to market research…