Michael Bublé on ‘Higher,’ Paul McCartney and the Meaning of Success

Michael Bublé is the rare artist who really enjoys doing press. “How many people go to the mall and sit in the food court all day hoping someone will come and talk to them?” The Canadian superstar is charming. Already naturally talkative, Bublé is especially animated when discussing her 11th studio album, “Higher”—a project she’s been working on for the rest of her life.

“I’ve been in love with these songs forever,” the 46-year-old says of the cover that covers the bulk of “Higher.” “I’ve never found a concept that I thought was worthy of them.” Bublé points to Sam Cooke’s “Bring It on Home to Me” as an example. “I tried to do it three or four times, and it was never enough,” he says. “Finally,…