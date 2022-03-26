Michael Buble's 'Higher' review: Nastalgia... and all that jazz | Music | Entertainment

On the polished opening number, I’ll Never Love You, its smooth honey tone oozes over a grooving beat. The tender love song sounds both traditional and contemporary, and is tailormade for a Hollywood rom-com soundtrack. Higher, a tour in Latin rhythms, and tearjerker mom, Michael co-wrote the trio – 13 tracks including two more originals.

My Valentine is very much in Sinatra style. A sumptuous, classy nightclub ballad, it may have been written 70 years ago, but it was written in 2012 by Paul McCartney who produced this version.

We are sinking further back in time to 1939’s A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square, famously recorded by Vera Lynn. Bublé Combining joy with sweet nostalgia gives the wartime favorite a gentle jazz swing. There’s also an excited…