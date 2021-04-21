Michael Carter II, S, Duke – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

Following a formidable efficiency at Duke’s Professional Day, Blue Devils security Michael Carter II is receiving Day 3 projections within the 2021 NFL Draft. Can his versatility and athleticism assist him land a spot on an NFL roster?

Michael Carter II NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Security

Faculty: Duke

Present 12 months: Senior

Peak: 5’9 1/2″

Weight: 186 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Michael Carter II Scouting Report

Positives: Versatile defensive again who performs aggressive soccer. Instinctive, shortly picks up protection assignments and works laborious to defend throws. Bodily, mixes it up with receivers and has a pleasant transfer to the ball out of his plant. Possesses a terrific burst to the motion, fires up the sphere defending the run, and doesn’t again all the way down to a problem. Performs to his 40 time and stays downfield with opponents.

Negatives: Used extra as a security final season and primarily confronted the motion. Not an enormous nook and will get overmatched. Should do a greater job getting his head again round and making performs together with his again to the ball.

Evaluation: Carter was a strong defensive again at Duke and possesses the pace, athleticism, and ball expertise to line up in dime packages on Sundays.

Michael Carter II Participant Profile

The son of a baseball standout on the College of New Orleans, Carter loved his personal dazzling profession on the diamond at South Paulding Excessive Faculty. Whilst a senior taking part in soccer, he earned All-Area honors for baseball.

On high of his skill with a glove or bat in his hand, Carter excelled on the soccer area from a younger age. As a highschool sophomore, he logged 35 tackles for South Paulding earlier than experiencing a breakout junior marketing campaign. He set highschool profession highs for tackles (78) and tackles for loss (10) whereas snagging an interception.

Having earned first-team All-County and All-Area honors, he was rated as a three-star recruit. 247 Sports activities ranked him because the fifty fifth security within the 2017 recruiting cycle. Attracting affords from groups together with North Carolina, Ole Miss, and Georgia State, Carter dedicated to Duke previous to his senior season.

Carter’s faculty soccer profession at Duke

Carter completed his highschool profession because the County Defensive Participant of the 12 months earlier than arriving at Duke to play security in 2017. He made a direct impression, taking part in in 12 video games whereas incomes begins towards Wake Forest and Northern Illinois. Carter contributed 18 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 cross breakups, and the primary sack of his profession towards Baylor as Duke ranked because the third-best scoring protection within the ACC.

He continued to impress as a playmaker in his sophomore season. He led the group with 6 cross breakups. Moreover, he displayed versatility by switching from security to play cornerback in reduction of injured starter Mark Gilbert towards Northwestern. In a standout sport, he made his first profession interception.

Carter was awarded the Willis Aldridge Award as Duke’s finest defensive again following his sophomore 12 months efficiency, an honor he repeated as a junior. He displayed sturdiness — taking part in essentially the most snaps on the group — whereas additional demonstrating versatility as a kick returner. He additionally continued to be a playmaker within the secondary. Carter snagged a second profession interception towards Notre Dame and registered 8 cross breakups.

After incomes group honors for 2 straight seasons, the Duke security was lastly acknowledged nationally in his senior season. Following a 12 months the place he featured within the ACC top-10 for passes defended, he acquired third-team All-ACC deserves. Demonstrating management as a group captain, Carter loved the most efficient season of his profession. He logged 41 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, and eight cross breakups.

Following the conclusion of the season, he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Carter acquired invitations to the NFLPA Bowl and NFL Mix. On the Duke Professional Day, the protection demonstrated his pace, setting a 4.30 40-yard sprint time that headlined a wonderful outing.

Michael Carter II’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Though he has expertise of taking part in cornerback and security for Duke, Carter finest initiatives to play inside on the NFL degree. Nonetheless, his versatility to play a number of positions will show enticing for groups. As will his athletic profile, together with his pace making him one of many quickest gamers within the class. He combines his athleticism with physicality. Nonetheless, his smaller body could concern NFL groups.

Some groups who might deal with a necessity at security within the 2021 NFL Draft embody the Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, and the Las Vegas Raiders.

