Michael Dell’s 5 Biggest Remarks On VMware, Apex: Dell Tech World – CRN

5 Highlights From Michael Dell’s Keynote At Dell Technologies World

Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell addressed thousands of customers, employees and channel partners during his keynote address today at Dell Technologies World 2021, providing a glimpse into Dell’s vision of the future.

“I’m excited for technology that’s easier to operate and easier to consume, that’s outcome oriented, that’s built intelligently to move your data, compute and workloads where you need them — which increasingly — will be at the edge,” said Dell during his keynote. “I’m confident that together, we are building the infrastructure for our collective future.”

The biggest news at Dell Technologies World is the $94 billion company’s launch of Apex, Dell’s new as-a-service portfolio that changes the way Dell will develop, sell and manage its massive infrastructure portfolio in a more cloud-like, consumption-based manner.

Here are Michael Dell’s most bullish statements and remarks he made at Dell Technologies World today.