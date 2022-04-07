Michael Fassbender’s wife Alicia Vikander opens up about miscarriage and struggle to get pregnant

Actor Michael Fassbender’s wife has revealed how the couple struggled to get pregnant before welcoming their first son.

The couple welcomed their son in 2021 but Alicia Vikander admitted that getting pregnant was not easy.

And the actress also told how when she had a miscarriage, she realized that she wanted to be a mother.

Read more: Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender welcome first child together

The 33-year-old said: “I tried to get pregnant for a while. So I had a tough time during the lockdown. I struggled for a while.

“I didn’t think I even wanted kids, in fact, until I was 30.”

It was the experience of having a miscarriage that brought her home that she wanted to be a mother.

“For a while I didn’t think I could be pregnant.” But now…