LATEST

Michael Healy-Rae denies making homophobic remark in Dáil row with Leo Varadkar

Posted on
Michael Healy-Rae denies making homophobic remark in Dáil row with Leo Varadkar

Michael Healy-Rae has defended comments made in the Daily Debate with Leo Varadkar.

Tannist took issue with the use of the term “airy-fairy” in the language of Carey TD.

Mr Healy-Rae said on Wednesday that Mr Varadkar raised it to divert attention from answering his questions and gave the “assumption” that he was upset.

In a heated Dell debate on Tuesday about a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in North Kerry, Haley-Rae said Varadkar did “a little digging” by asking if he understood the previous answer.

He accused Mr Varadkar of “looking down his nose”, saying he would not.

He continued: “The funny thing about it is I don’t dare look down my nose at you or anyone else because I don’t, but maybe you do because you’re kinda…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
406
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top