Michael Healy-Rae denies making homophobic remark in Dáil row with Leo Varadkar

Michael Healy-Rae has defended comments made in the Daily Debate with Leo Varadkar.

Tannist took issue with the use of the term “airy-fairy” in the language of Carey TD.

Mr Healy-Rae said on Wednesday that Mr Varadkar raised it to divert attention from answering his questions and gave the “assumption” that he was upset.

In a heated Dell debate on Tuesday about a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in North Kerry, Haley-Rae said Varadkar did “a little digging” by asking if he understood the previous answer.

He accused Mr Varadkar of “looking down his nose”, saying he would not.

He continued: “The funny thing about it is I don’t dare look down my nose at you or anyone else because I don’t, but maybe you do because you’re kinda…