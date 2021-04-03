“Michael Jordan and I never really talked off the court”: Dennis Rodman reveals how the two Hall-Of-Famers never spoke off the court despite being on the same team | The SportsRush

Despite winning three NBA championships together, Dennis Rodman revealed how he and Michael Jordan never really spoke to each other off the court.

The 1990’s Chicago Bulls were one of the strongest dynasties not only during that era but probably of all time. During that ten year span, the team saw a lot of success behind the leadership from the Jordan, Pippen and Rodman trio.

As it was portrayed to us in the 10-episode “The Last Dance” docu-series, the team had a lot of internal altercations. It was either with the players among themselves or with their General Manager. Despite everything, the 1990’s Bulls managed to win 2 three-peats between 1991-1998.

Although, the team was winning and finding their success on the court, off the court the team never really had great chemistry. Chicago’s 6-foot-7 Rodman revealed how Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and himself never really spoke to one and another off the court. On the “101.5 The Breakfast Club”, Dennis Rodman revealed:

“We never really talked off the court. We never really talked. The only time we ever saw each other off the court is when like we go to a restaurant and next thing you know we’ll go to a restaurant, Michael Jordan will have eight bodyguards, Scottie Pippen will have seven bodyguards, I’ll have like six, and we actually made a triangle in a restaurant. We never talked in public.”

Dennis Rodman revealed why he didn’t really speak to Michael Jordan and co off the court

When Dennis Rodman got acquired by the Bulls, from the “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons, there were several instances when Pippen wouldn’t talk to him. Well, it didn’t really matter to Rodman as all the 2-time All-Star wanted to do was win.

In an interview, the 7-time Rebound Champion revealed why he never spoke to anyone, especially Jordan and Pippen. He explained how all he cared about was winning. He said:

“Well, I didn’t think it was important. I thought it was important… to win. My job wasn’t to speak to people. My job was to correlate and understand how people work and do one thing – make people believe to the fact that you belong there.”

“Me, Scottie and Michael never had a conversation in three years in Chicago. The only time we had a conversation was on the court. That was it! And nobody believes that…”

Today, after nearly two decades of all of theirs retirement, there is still no team that has matched their level of success. Despite anything which went on behind the curtains, whenever the Bulls took on the floor, they managed to blow out teams night in and night out. We are truly lucky to have been able to witness a legacy like the 1990’s Chicago Bulls.