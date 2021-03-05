“Michael Jordan and I played spades for 36 hours in a row”: Antoine Walker reported that he was down $ 900k in a high-stakes gambling match with the Bulls. sport

Antoine Walker recalls how Michael Jordan can be seriously competitive in his recent podcast appearance.

Walker was one of the best shooters in the NBA for a few years with the Boston Celtics. He collaborated with Paul Pearce in the early 2000s to create some ‘Spooky’ Eastern Conference Squad.

Walker later joined the Miami Heat as a free agent, with whom he won an NBA championship in 2006. Walker retired from the league in 2008 after a 12-year career, appearing in 3 All-Star games.

Walker is known for being one of those people who live life to the fullest. His misunderstanding has become a baggage of legend for some people. But even Walker cannot claim half as Jordan when it comes to playing cards.

Antoine Walker recalls how diligently Michael Jordan sided with her

In an interview on the All Things Covered Podcast, Walker told a story that revealed how competitive Jordan was on the Cards:

“When Mike calls, there is a slight increase in buying. This is going to be a number that everyone needs to bring to the table. I can say that you will get $ 20,000 in bus. If you don’t have $ 20,000 to get, you can’t even play. “

Mike was competitive. I remember that we played spades once for 36 hours. We were playing against two other boys and Mike and I were partners. They had overtaken us by $ 900,000. “

“I was leaving for Boston in a few days so I had about $ 100,000 in cash. I was always a cash person. MJ had about $ 200,000 on it, but sent for $ 500,000. The other people we used to play against also had money. “

He said, “We had $ 900,000 and we got all the money back, apart from $ 20,000. Mike didn’t want to see him winning $ 20,000. They ended up winning $ 180,000 because he was too tired. He was sleeping on the table. “