“Michael Jordan and Scotty Pippen Don’t Read”: Giants Bulls head coach Phil Jackson explains why he never gifted two of his superstars with books. sport

Phil Jackson mentioned something about Michael Jordan and Scotty Pippon that shouldn’t surprise you – those people are not bookish.

Phil Jackson is best known as a Zen master for his players’ hands-on, yet instructive approach. When they deserved it, he would give it to them as soon as possible, but Jackson knew how to keep him mentally sharp.

He developed bonds with all his players, like all great coaches do. In doing so, he often learned a lot about his players. He will use various motivational and psychological tactics to keep his players busy. One of them was to gift him a book or two from time to time, and then discuss it in depth.

Phil Jackson describes how Michael Jordan and Scotty Pippen were influenced to read

If you wanted to get Michael Jordan, Jackson soon realized that the books were not of much use. Or Scotty Pippen, for that matter. In his personal notes for the 1997–98 season, how is it He described his thinking process while selecting books for gifts:

“Along the West Coast trip, I went to the bookstore to shop for books so that every player, coach and, of course, [trainer] The piece [Schaefer]”

“I gave new players copies of the book I had written a few years earlier,” Holy hoops, So they could get a feel for my thinking, background and theories of triangle crime. For vets, I received books by authors I had previously purchased for them. Harp received another Walter Mosley Mystery. “

“Michael and Scotty were easy, because they didn’t read. It doesn’t matter what I bought them. Kerr and Chip need provocative stuff because they are both big readers. “

Jackson also showed a lack of clarity between him and Krause in the same story.

“But what should I do about the cross? Apart from sports experts and fishing he does not have a lot of interests. I considered Anyone can manage idiot And How to become an enlightened team builder But thought there would be a slap in the face.

“I turned down a corridor, and (his wife) Jun said,” He doesn’t get a book. Krauses let us know how they felt last Christmas when they found us with nothing.