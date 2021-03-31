“Michael Jordan did exactly what he said he’d do to Nick Anderson”: Shaquille O’Neal reminisces over how MJ trash talked and laid out his former Magic teammate | The SportsRush

Shaquille O’Neal loved how Michael Jordan trash talked and dominated his Orlando Magic teammate Nick Anderson, despite the results.

Shaq and MJ played each other in 2 playoff series in successive years. The dominant center led the Magic to a sweep of the Bulls in 1995, but MJ got back at the budding MVP with a sweep of his own in 1996.

The two had some engaging battles and differing styles of dominance. Shaq had steadily risen to the same status in offensive terms as Jordan. He was un freakin guardable by his second season in the league, just like Mike had been.

Also Read: “David Griffin did not trade me despite my trade request”: JJ Redick reveals how the Pelicans front office hung him out to dry this season

Shaq talked about the showdown between Nick Anderson and MJ in one of their battles during a 2012 appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

Shaquille O’Neal lays down exactly how Michael Jordan put Nick Anderson in his place

The Bulls’ 1995-96 season was one in which the Jumpman unleashed his vengeance on the league like never before. They won 72 games and went 15-3 in the playoffs, compiling the single greatest overall team season in league history.

This also featured the Bulls humbling the Magic, and Jordan getting revenge on Nick Anderson. Shaq talks about how MJ’s trash talk affected his team’s fortunes in this appearance:

“Jordan never really trash talked me personally, but he did go after a teammate. One time when I was on the Orlando Magic, he told me what he was going to do to Nick Anderson.”

“’I’m coming down, I’m going to dribble it between my legs twice. I’m going to pump fake, and then I’m going to shoot a jumper. And then I’m going to look at you.’ And that’s exactly what he did.”

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook, we know what you can do, but where is your chip?”: Stephen A Smith continues the conversation regarding the Wizards star’s lack of playoff success