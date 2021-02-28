“Michael Jordan earns 5% royalty on every Air Jordan shoe sold”: how the Bulls legend earned a rumored $ 2.1 billion fortune over the years. sport

Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player ever and also the richest. We look at how he made his billions of dollars of fortune.

MJ played in the NBA at a time when player salaries were a small part of what they are today. By the 1980s, the league’s highest-paid player was unable to earn more than $ 1 million.

Magic Johnson was the first to crack the $ 10 million annual salary figure in 1995–96. Michael Jordan led the league in earnings for only 2 seasons, but as we all know, his major earnings are off the court.

The breakdown of how Michael Jordan earned his billion-dollar fortune

Jordan’s career NBA grosses $ 93 million. But as the first and best sneaker salesman of all time, MJ showed a new path as a rogue.

They signed Contract with nike It also included a clause for royalty. This was later expanded as AJ1 broke all of Nike’s sales projections in its first 2 months.

The Air Jordan 1 shoe is by far the most iconic piece of street wear. For him there could be no better ambassador than his Airness.

Naik solidified its deal with a 5% royalty offering to Bulls Star for the sale of the Jordan brand. This is the deal that allowed him to earn a major portion of his net worth – now reportedly over $ 2 billion.

The Jordan brand generated revenues of over $ 3.1 billion in 2018–19, a strong $ 3.6 billion in the following fiscal year. The 5% royalty on these sales alone ensured that Jordan earned more than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the years.

In addition to this sneaker deal, Jordan traded crores over the years from other endorsements. These include Hans, Gatorade, Ultra Hair Products, Coca Cola, McDonald’s, Wheaties, Chevrolet and Upper Deck.

Despite his retirement nearly 18 years ago, Jordan remains the most recognized and loved athlete in the United States by far. Even today, polling around the country ranks him as no. 1 in the athlete popularity chart. This means that endorsement and sneaker money are unlikely to decrease in the near future.