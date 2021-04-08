LATEST

“Michael Jordan employed a guy to count every step he took in an NBA game”: When the Bulls legend pioneered advanced statistics by employing one personally | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Michael Jordan employed a guy to count every step he took in an NBA game": When the Bulls legend pioneered advanced statistics by employing one personally

We all know how Michael Jordan was one of the hardest-working players ever. An anecdote from his personal trainer Tim Grover underlines this.

Jordan employed Grover as his athletic and physical trainer for most of his NBA career. During this time, Jordan went through various phases of hard work and athleticism.

Grover once told the tale of how Jordan improbably increased his vertical leap by a whopping 10 inches. His Airness started working with Grover in 1989 at age 26 and a vertical leap of 38 inches.

Jordan hit the 48-inch mark in 1993 according to Grover, even though the latter says that vertical explosiveness was not the focus of his training regimen for Air Jordan.

Also Read: “Ivanka Trump started laughing when I asked her on a date”: When Dennis Rodman was turned down by Donald Trump’s daughter

Tim Grover narrates how he counted every step taken by Michael Jordan during an NBA game

As the personal trainer for arguably the fittest athlete on the planet, Grover already had his job cut out. The story of how Jordan and Grover began working together is absolutely the stuff of legend.

Grover says he wrote a letter to 14 players on the Chicago Bulls not named Michael Jordan in 1989. As it turns out, all 14 of them rejected him, but Jordan invited him to work together and the rest is history.

As part of his meticulous observations, Grover said MJ asked him to count every step he took in a game. This is much like the player tracking technologies used by front offices today, but human-supervised.

It must be said that this was a fairly new and revolutionary sports training tactic at the time. But it helped MJ understand his physique, his stamina and pacing better.

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant, you can’t take bullsh** shots with Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James on the team”: Mike Krzyzewski reveals that the Lakers legend was putting LeBron off with his shooting

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
750
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
750
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
748
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
733
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
724
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
720
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
642
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
605
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
600
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top