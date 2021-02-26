Michael Jordan finds love again after his expensive divorce

Anyway you slice it, Michael Jordan Is the largest. You can start with six NBA championships, five MVP awards and 14 All-Star Game selections, or you can compare billionaires The owner of the Charlotte Hornets (formerly the Bobcats) had total assets To Fate of lebron james And give your opinion on it.

MJ achieved stardom for his ability to hit Clutch shot in college In North Carolina and his fiercely competitive nature was playing for the Chicago Bulls. Launched its Jordan brand shoes and clothing under Superstar Hooper Nike. His Airness also acted as an actor Iconic basketball movie space Jam.

watch the video

Most of Jordan’s hall-of-fame basketball career has been viewed under the microscope, including ESPN’s documentaries “The Last Dance”, which hit Netflix in July of 2020. Yet while Jordan is the most famous basketball player of all time, he has maintained a relatively low profile and private life off the court.

Number 23 has been married twice and has a total of five children, but who is his first and second wife?

Michael Jordan’s first wife, Juanita Vanoy

Michael Jordan celebrates one of the Bulls’ championships with Junita pic.twitter.com/UwJd7nItLv – Mon Sal (@MonSalce) 21 November 2019

Jordan’s ex-wife Junita Vanoy was actually a few years older than her future husband when the two met in Chicago, Illinois. Born in 1959, Junita hails from the Southside of Chicago and was working as a model when she met a basketball superstar.

After his modeling career, Vanoy Started working As an Executive Secretary in the American Bar Association. Jordan’s ex-wife led the Michael and Junetta Jordan Endowment Fund, while both were married and joined the real estate business later in their careers.

How did MJ and Juanita meet?

MJ and Junita in happier times. And by MJ I mean Michael Jordan, just in case you were confused with white socks. pic.twitter.com/m5XTqnu7E4 – Adam Hoves (@Howsito) 8 August 2014

related: Dennis Rodman’s Wild Dating History: From Madonna to Carmen Electra

Where do models get more basketball stars than Chicago restaurants? The pair were introduced to each other By a mutual friend During the second season of Jordan in 1985 with the Bulls. Jordan Has written in his autobiography He acknowledged how Juvenita used to wait when most women would notice her instead of attacking her at the time.

Four years later in 1989, Jordan became the first Lady of Junetta basketball when they tied the knot in Las Vegas while her first child, Jeffrey, was still a child.

“I’m happy. Jordan told that it was a big step The washington post those days. “It helped me mature.”

“The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir said he deliberately left Vanoy out of the documentary, even though it was a major part of his career.

“I was not interested in the opinion of any wife or children,” Hir said. Athletic. “We had the storytellers we wanted, and it made me feel like we had a story from every angle.”

How many children do they have?

See this post on Instagram Jasmine m. A post shared by Jordan (@mickijae)

Jordan has three children from his first marriage – two sons, Jeffrey and Marcus, and a daughter, Jasmine. Neither did his sons appear on the court like Jordan, enough to make it to the NBA.

Jeffrey Jordan was born in 1988 and played college basketball for the Illinois and UCF Knights but did not play professionally.

Born in 1990, Marcus Jordan also played for UCF. Once younger jordan son Wear my father’s nike air jordan shoes During a game despite UCF’s signature with Adidas at the time. Adidas ended its sponsorship deal with the school but Nike then thanked them for helping their Airness.

Jasmine Jordan graduated from Syracuse University, where she met basketball player Rakeem Christmas. Both got engaged and Welcomed a baby Made MJ a grandfather in 2019.

Jordan’s costly divorce

Jordan and Junita happily married for 12 years before they started running into problems.

In 2002, they filed for divorce citing “irreparable differences” but managed to save their relationship for another four years. Then in 2006, the NBA star couple officially parted ways on mutual terms.

Made more and more keeping Jordan in mind $ 93 million in NBA salary Alone in endorsements and sponsorships, and more, Juanita was set to pay a hefty sum after her divorce. He got a Eyelight for $ 168 million divorce settlement, Plus an undisclosed cash payment to the couple’s Chicago home, which they shared during their 17-year marriage.

Now, Vanoy lives quite comfortably in the Kingsbury Estates section of Chicago $ 4.7 million house It was bought in 2007.

Yvette Prieto, wife of Michael Jordan

Cristiano Ronaldo with his girlfriend Georgina and Michael Jordan with his wife Yvette Prieto. pic.twitter.com/VnEH0KNVXp – Cristiano Ronaldo Fans (@CRonaldoLive) 27 June 2019

This is Michael Jordan and his fiancée, Yvette Preto. He asked the question in December: pic.twitter.com/xy7zfnRe – SI Vault (@si_vault) February 17, 2012

The current wife of NBA legend, model Yvette Prato, Cuba and is Grew up in miami, Where he was a successful model for designers such as Alexander Wang.

She was born in 1979, making her some 16 years younger than the 58-year-old basketball legend. Before meeting Jordan, Preeto reportedly Dated brother Singer Enrique Iglesias, Julio Iglesias Jr.

Jordan’s Cuban-American model wife reportedly Caught his eye in a nightclub in 2008. After seeing each other regularly, Jordan and Prato moved in together in 2009 and they popped the question in 2011.

According to US WeeklyThe two eclipsed in 2013 near Jordan’s home at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. She wore a J’Aton Couture custom-made dress with Swarovski crystals. Full wedding cost More than $ 10 million.

The reception at Jupiter, Florida, Jordan and Yvette was celebrated with many famous athletes and celebrities such as Tiger Woods, Spike Lee, Usher, Robin Thicke and Jordan’s former NBA Pals Scotty Pippen And legend Patrick Ewing in New York.

Jordan and Preeto’s children

Base Table Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prato are expecting twins! pic.twitter.com/2L30fe7R0K – SneakHeat.com (@SneakHeat) 18 December 2013

Jordan’s lineage did not end with Juanita Vanoy with her three children.

Jordan welcomed his fourth and fifth children with his second wife in 2014, when Yvette gave birth Identical twin daughters, Yesbell and Victoria.

For the sake of NBA fans around the world, let’s hope they take Jordan’s name to the court.

This post was originally published on April 22, 2020.