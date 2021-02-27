“Michael Jordan holds the highest career average against 16 NBA teams”: MJ, Wilt Chamberlain, Kevin Durant and LeBron James are members of a special list. sport

Michael Jordan holds the record for the highest points per game average against 16 different franchises. Wilt Chamberlain is with 6 teams.

Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain are the two highest-scoring NBA players of all time. Prior to MJ’s retirement, Wilt held the record for the highest average score per game average.

Jordan scored more than 31 points per game during his 13 seasons with the Bulls, which would have been a comfortable edge in that stat. However, in his return with the Wizards, his career average score went down a few notches.

Michael Jordan defeated Wilt Chamberlain with the highest scoring average against 16 NBA teams

Has an average record scoring career against M.J. Following franchise – Blazers, Jazz, Sun, Celtics, Hornets, Cavaliers, Rockets, Heat, Nets, Pacers, Hawks, Magic, Nuggets, Timberweats, Bucks, Spurs.

Among these teams, Buck and the Celtics were already present as teams when Wilt was playing. This means that MJ Wilt averaged more points than Chamberlain, while the latter had 30% more possessions on a per-game basis.

Wilt Chamberlain held the record against 6 teams – the Lakers, Sixers, Nucks, Wizards (then Bullets), Pistons (then at Fort Wayne) and the Kings (then the Cincinnati Royals).

Kevin Durant ranks next on the list with a record against the Thunder, Warriors and Grizzlies. LeBron James holds the record against the Chicago Bulls, while Adrian Dentley holds the Mavericks record.

Alan Iverson, Kyrie Irving and Joel Mbid are leaders against the Raptors, Pelicans and Clippers respectively.