Michael Jordan Humiliated Charles Barkley for Failing to Win a Championship While Defending His Passion for Motorcycles

When Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were close friends, they would always roast each other whenever they hung out. The two NBA legends were like brothers and had a nice rapport.

Unfortunately, Jordan stopped talking to Barkley after the TNT NBA analyst ripped him for doing a poor job as the Charlotte Hornets owner, who were called the Bobcats when Barkley called out MJ. Chuck still views His Airness like a brother, but it’s unknown if the Chicago Bulls icon will patch things up with The Round Mound of Rebound.

It would be a shame if Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley never became friends again since they were hilarious together. Not only did Barkley never shy away from going at Jordan, but MJ always loved making fun of Barkley for never winning a championship.

Contents hide
1 Michael Jordan prevented Charles Barkley from winning a title in ’93
2 Michael Jordan humiliated Charles Barkley on The Oprah Winfrey Show
3 Many superstars didn’t win a title because of MJ

Michael Jordan prevented Charles Barkley from winning a title in ’93

RELATED: Charles Barkley Throws Shade Toward Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James While Gushing Over James Harden

Michael Jordan’s Bulls faced off against Charles Barkley’s Phoenix Suns in the 1993 NBA Finals. The Suns had homecourt advantage in the series and were confident they could dethrone the Bulls.

However, Jordan and the Bulls won the series in six games and beat the Suns three times on their home floor. MJ averaged 41.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists and took home his third title and third Finals MVP.

Barkley, who won the 1992-1993 MVP Award, put up 27.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in the six-game series. In The Last Dance docuseries, Barkley said he had no shame in losing to the Bulls since Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time.

Charles Barkley never got back to the Finals, while Michael Jordan won three more championships. Even though Barkley is one of the best players in NBA history and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006, Jordan enjoyed poking fun at The Chuckster for his lack of rings.

Michael Jordan humiliated Charles Barkley on The Oprah Winfrey Show

RELATED: Michael Jordan Guaranteed an Important Person in His Life the Chicago Bulls Would Defeat the LA Lakers in the 1991 Finals After Losing Game 1

In 2005, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were on The Oprah Winfrey Show. When Oprah asked Barkley why he didn’t like Jordan riding motorcycles, Air Jordan had a savage response to his friend.

“When you ride a motorcycle, you have to be a defensive rider,” Jordan said. “You have to be a defensive driver. You don’t have time to talk on the phone, you don’t have time to eat, you don’t have time to do a lot of things most people do every single day, which is more dangerous than riding a motorcycle. You have to be really focused on seeing the traffic ahead. He (Barkley) doesn’t know about this. He’s never ridden a motorcycle. He never understands what it takes to be a winner.”

The entire crowd started laughing after Michael Jordan made fun of Charles Barkley for not being a winner. Even Barkley laughed because he knew MJ would bring up his lack of championships.

Many superstars didn’t win a title because of MJ

Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone, and John Stockton are four Hall of Famers who didn’t win an NBA championship because of Michael Jordan. The Bulls won six titles during the ’90s and are one of the top dynasties of all time.

Only time will tell if Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley renew their friendship one day. Hopefully, they do.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.

