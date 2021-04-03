LATEST

“Michael Jordan, it’s a shame you’re retiring, I want a piece of you”: When Dan Patrick bravely tried to play the Bulls legend 1-on-1 after they won the championship in Utah back in 1998 | The SportsRush

"Michael Jordan, it's a shame you're retiring, I want a piece of you": When Dan Patrick bravely tried to play the Bulls legend 1-on-1 after they won the championship in Utah back in 1998

Michael Jordan had such an incurably competitive streak that he did not even let a light-hearted jab from Dan Patrick slide.

It might already be 22 years since Michael Jordan won his last championship, but those moments remain some of the greatest in American sporting history. Jordan’s streak of two 3-peats is unlikely to ever be repeated in NBA history.

Thus, it stands to reason that he would be looked at in the sense of one of the biggest competitors anyway. But even the biggest competitors ever find a time and a place to let up the intensity. Not Michael Jordan, though.

Dan Patrick recalls how he got Michael Jordan a bit mad after the 1998 NBA Finals

Dan Patrick is among the most renowned names in American sports broadcasting today. He’s been active for over 4 decades as a sportscaster now, and he was also on TV during MJ’s prime years.

Patrick was covering the Bulls’ last dance – their victory in 1998. He was on the court celebrating with the team when they won the championship. Patrick found the perfect time to rile up MJ and check his competitive streak:

“He gets up, and we go to commercial break. And then I said, ‘Hey, it’s a shame you’re retiring, man, because I wanted a piece of you. And he turns.”

“So he’s got the basketball, the game ball, with him and a cigar. And he said, “How would you guard me, mfer?” And I’ve got my suit and tie on. We’re during commercial break. Phil Jackson’s walking over and sitting down. ‘Come here. Let me see how you would guard me, mfer.’”

Patrick did what he knew best – he put his hand to the back of MJ, which didn’t impress the 6-time champion at all.

“He goes, ‘Is that all you got,” Patrick concluded. “And, like, he gave me this look … and he just laughed. He said, ‘You’re lucky I’m retiring,’ and then he walked out the door.”

