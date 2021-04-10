LATEST

“Michael Jordan modeled his game after a former Tar Heel”: Walter Davis reveals how MJ learned a few moves from him at UNC before playing with the Bulls | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Michael Jordan modeled his game after a former Tar Heel": Walter Davis reveals how MJ learned a few moves from him at UNC before playing with the Bulls

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan reveals who he idolized and modeled his game after while he was honing his skills for the NBA.

To call Michael Jordan’s NBA career a successful one would be one of the biggest understatements of the century. During his time in the NBA, His Airness won 5 MVPs and 6 championships, and of course, so much more.

Due to the arguable goat’s greatness, countless players today idolized Jordan growing up, and why not? The former player had such a flashy and eye-catching game, just about everyone wanted to be like Mike.

But who did the great Michael Jordan model his own game after? Who inspired him before he inevitably inspired a generation?

Also Read: The Lakers legend may seem prickly on Inside the NBA, but he has a heart of gold

Michael Jordan reveals that he looked up to a fellow North Carolina Tar Heel before entering the NBA

Michael Jordan has seldom been found taking interviews after his playing career. But, during one such time, His Airness revealed he looked up to Walter Davis, modeling his game after the fellow former Tar Heel.

Davis was drafted fifth overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 1977 NBA Draft. In his 15 seasons, the former player racked up an impressive 6 All-Star appearances.

After hearing what Michael Jordan had said about him, Walter Davis said this during an interview with Basketball Network.

“It is humbling to hear him say that I was an influence on him growing up, that he was a fan of mine. But that is one of the things about the game of basketball, the way it gets passed on from one group to the next and how each generation influences the next.”

“I got tips from my brothers, their friends, so I tried to return the favor when I got back to Carolina. I showed Michael a couple of moves.”

“It’s fair to say that whatever Davis was able to teach served the Chicago legend well throughout his career. But, even he probably couldn’t have predicted how great Michael Jordan was throughout his career.

Also Read: When Scottie Pippen sided with the Lakers star in the GOAT debate

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
861
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
858
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
825
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
802
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
783
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
758
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
753
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
707
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
667
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
667
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top