LATEST

Michael Jordan Once Took a Young Rapper’s Sneakers and Threw Them Away, Simply Because They Belonged to the Wrong Brand – Miracle | Pure Sports

Avatar
By
Posted on
Michael Jordan at a 2015 press conference an Paris, France.

During his time on the NBA stage, Michael Jordan earned a reputation as one of the most competitive men to ever set foot on the hardwood. That intensity, it seems, wasn’t limited to the basketball court; it also extends to Jordan sneakers. Just ask rapper Bow Wow about that.

As he explained in an interview with Desus and Mero, Bow Wow used to stay at Michael Jordan’s house when he would pass through Chicago. On one occasion, though, the young rapper woke up to find His Airness had taken his sneakers and was preparing to throw them in the garbage.

Contents hide
1 Michael Jordan earned his reputation as a fearless competitor
2 Throwing out Bow Wow’s shoes because they were the wrong brand
3 Destroying wardrobes was nothing new for Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan earned his reputation as a fearless competitor

RELATED: Michael Jordan Roasted Dan Patrick With Some Serious Trash-Talk Minutes After Winning His Final NBA Championship: ‘You’re Lucky I’m Retiring’

As anyone who ever saw him in action can confirm, Michael Jordan was an incredibly talented athlete. Raw skill, however, was only part of the story; His Airness needed to win and willed himself to the top of the mountain.

As a child, MJ cut his teeth by battling against his brother, Larry. His toughness was then put to an early test when he failed to make his high school’s varsity basketball team on the first attempt. Michael, of course, didn’t give up there.

Jordan dominated the JV competition and made the varsity team the following fall; he’d go on to become a McDonald’s All-American and earn a scholarship to the University of North Carolina. There, he’d win an NCAA championship as a freshman and emerge as a legitimate star.

As MJ’s resume grew in the NBA—six championships, five MVP titles, and plenty of other awards speak for themselves—his reputation as a ruthless competitor became a part of sports lore. Jordan simply refused to lose; he’d do everything from trash-talking his own teammates, working out in the wee hours of the morning, and even cheating to come out on top.

Throwing out Bow Wow’s shoes because they were the wrong brand

RELATED: Michael Jordan Cursed Out a Famous Rapper Before Demanding Him to Pay $15,000 For a Simple Favor

Michael Jordan’s desire to be the best apparently extends to his sneaker brand, too. Rapper Bow Wow experienced that reality firsthand.

During an interview with Desus and Mero, Bow Wow explained that he was always an Allen Iverson fan; that’s why he wore number three in Like Mike, rather than 23. That affinity for the Answer, however, eventually landed the rapper in hot water with His Airness.

“Every time my tour came through the Chi, I would just stay at [the Jordan] house,” Bow Wow recalled. “I went over there with my AIs on, I woke up, and they was gone. I remember. This is a true story. Mr. Jordan came in there, I was sleeping on the floor of Marcus’ room, Marcus on the bed, whatever, he kicked me up like, ‘Hey, all ya’ll wake up.’ I swear to god. ‘Whose [sneakers are] these? And who has Duke shorts on in my house?”

For better or worse, the rapper decided to own up to his wardrobe choices. Then, Jordan made it clear that he was the top dog of the house.

I was like, ‘Oh, those are mine, Mr. Jordan.’ He was like, ‘Yeah? I figured.’ He threw ’em out. ‘Aye yo, John Michael [Jordan’s trusted security guard], get him some Jumpmans now.’ And that was the story right there. Absolutely. Swear to god on my life.”

Bow Wow, remembering how Michael Jordan threw his sneakers away

Destroying wardrobes was nothing new for Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan at a 2015 press conference an Paris, France.

Michael Jordan at a press conference celebrating the 30th anniversary of Air Jordan sneakers. | Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

RELATED: Michael Jordan Had No Problem Cursing Out Allen Iverson When They First Met: ‘What’s Up, You Little B*tch’

When you hear Bow Wow’s story, it’s easy to think that Michael Jordan pulled off an isolated power move; plenty of parents, after all, like to joke around with their children’s friends. His Airness, however, is apparently pretty well versed in destroying non-Jordan sneakers.

“In the late ’80s, Jordan looked in [Bobcats president Fred] Whitfield’s closet and saw that half of it was filled with Nike and the other half filled with Puma,” Wright Thompson wrote in an ESPN story for MJ’s 50th birthday. “Jordan bundled the Puma gear in his arms, tossing it onto the living room floor. He took a knife from the kitchen and cut it to shreds. Call Howard White, his contact at Nike, he told Fred, and tell him to replace it all. Same thing happened with George [Koehler, another close friend]. He bought a pair of New Balance shoes he loved, and Jordan saw them one day and insisted he hand them over. Call Howard White at Nike.”

Destroying someone’s property—even if you’re going to replace it with Nike gear—isn’t the nicest thing to do. When you’re Michael Jordan, though, everything is fair game in pursuit of the top spot.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
817
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
815
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
788
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
764
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
758
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
750
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
707
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
697
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
644
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
643
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top