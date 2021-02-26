LATEST

Michael Jordan paid Jerry Stackhouse for a fantasy as a cheater. Stack said: “No one in the NBA can stop me one-on-one”. sport

Jerry Stackhouse has been at the end of some trash talking stories from Michael Jordan, and this is no different.

The stackhouse was considered an actual building block for the Philadelphia 76ers. The former Tar Heels star established himself as a franchise star in his early years. But the team dealt him with the Detroit Pistons after their 3 years in the league.

In the 2000–01 season, Stack became the league’s second leading scorer, after Alan Iverson. This convinced the Wizards to follow him in 2002’s progeny.

Also read: “Jerry Stackhouse didn’t get the bucket”: When Michael Jordan shut down the former UNC star before being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Staff played 4 seasons for Detroit before teaming up with Michael Jordan on the Wizards. Jordan was nearing the end of his career, but still wanted to be the team’s primary scorer for Decide of the Stack.

When Michael Jordan talked about a trashy Jerry Stackhouse

stack House Once boasted No one in the NBA can take him face to face, and this statement reached MJ’s ears:

“I heard on CNN that someone said that I gave a quote saying that I can beat him one by one. It’s not that I didn’t say, I’m not going back either. I think I may have said that I don’t think anyone can stop me one by one. Miracle thing I know, this is Jordan, this is Chicago. “

It is safe to say that Mike dated their first matchup before being taken to court. It was clear that Jordan was playing with that characteristic chip on his shoulder, and whether the guy was dominating.

He dropped 48 points at Stackhouse that night during a 120–93 win for the Chicago Bulls. He shot 18 of 28 shots in 34 minutes of action. Stackhouse finished 4–11 with 13 points.

Also read: “Michael Jordan, you can turn the f *** off”: When Patrick Ewing taught MJ a lesson as a high school senior on a UNC recruiting trip.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Jordan winked on the Philadelphia bench after most of his buckets and later claimed that “basketball (Stackhouse) taught a lesson.”

