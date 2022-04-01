Michael Jordan pays tribute to Shane Warne in touching gesture

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne was found unresponsive after suffering a suspected heart attack in his hotel room in Thailand. VIDEO / AP / GETTY / New Zealand Herald

The game recognizes the game.

NBA legend Michael Jordan sent flowers to the family of Shane Warne after the world bid goodbye to the cricket icon at a public memorial on Wednesday night.

More than 50,000 people attended the MCG and millions watched on TV as they listened to Warne’s teammates tell hilarious stories and his family gave heart-wrenching praise.

Their kids Brooke, Summer and Jackson spoke beautifully, and Brooke revealed on Instagram Thursday night that the family had received flowers from Jordan.

“Flowers from someone very special. Thanks Michael Jordan,” Brooke wrote.