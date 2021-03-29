“Michael Jordan pursued Ken Griffey Jr for his autograph after a Mariners game”: When the Bulls legend pursued the MLB star like a fanboy | The SportsRush

Michael Jordan once enthusiastically pursued a Seattle Mariners star for his autograph after a baseball game despite his star status.

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time. So, it only makes sense that during his playing days, he was one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.

During the peak of his popularity, Jordan went to quite a few Chicago White Sox games. And, during one such time, he went to get his bat autographed by an opposing team’s player after the game. And needless to say, the other party in question was left hilariously surprised.

Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Also Read: Danny Green responds with a heartwarming gesture to 94-year-old woman calling him her favorite player

Michael Jordan once shocked former MLB star Ken Griffey Jr. into signing his bat after a game

In 1993, Michael Jordan had the world at his feet. He had just finished his first three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, and was possibly the most marketable athlete in the world. And so, even before his venture onto baseball, even players from the MLB looked up to him.

During this period, the Chicago White Sox played the Seattle Mariners in the former’s home arena. At the time, Ken Griffey Jr. had recently burst onto the scene and was a rising star.

But while the athlete’s increasing popularity brought him many fans, his jaw probably hit the floor when the Michael Jordan asked him to sign his bat.

Swingman x Jumpman Griffey and Jordan exchanging autographs is so cool. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/aoWnTHPv3O — MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2020

Also Read: Eric Collins love how the Hornets rookie just can’t wait to get back out on the court

Griffey was reportedly honored to do so, but also wanted Jordan’s autograph in return. Hilariously, the item that was autographed and given was the Red Sox jersey that the Bulls player was wearing on the night.

It really is heartwarming to hear stories of even the biggest athletes being awe-struck by each other. And hopefully, as time goes on, more such tales are revealed.