Michael Jordan rules? Harold Warner III still looking for 2022 Masters

Harold Warner III may be due Michael Jordan A few more strokes the next time they play golf together.

“He said, ‘Since I haven’t won, I have to give him eight shots,'” said Jordan Brand athlete Warner. “When I win, I have to give him 10.”

In controversy in his debut in masters tournamentThe Gastonia native sits in the top 10, entering the third round, looking for the green jacket.

Warner had a chance to visit Butler’s Cabin on Friday afternoon for a post-round interview ESPN‘s Scott Van Pelta,

Amen Corner Eagle:Harold Warner III Earns Some Crystals With ‘Amazing’ Amen Corner Moment At The Masters

Visiting Several Masters:70 Masters Golf Tournaments Later, And No Slow Down For This Augusta Resident

Bubba Best:Bubba Watson’s best Masters shot is not…