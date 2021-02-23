“Michael Jordan saves Charlotte from not re-signing Kemba Walker”: How the Boston Celtics are signing their marquee 2019 free agent signing. sport

Michael Jordan has made two great personnel decisions for the Hornets. One was when he declined the maximum deal that Kimba Walker wanted.

The Celtics’ star guard has been terrible this year. Even after accounting for his recovery timeline from a knee injury, the 30-year-old is still playing very badly.

After shooting lights out of the gym in his first 2 months as Celtic, Kemba is now stinking it. Walker is harassing 37.1% of his people Field goal effort This year, played 15 games.

There are some indications, if any, that Walker will get out of his shooting foul smell. His final appearance, against the Pelicans, was considered an easy game for Komba.

Instead, the Yukon Star alone benefited the Pelicans. He shot an awful 1-of-12 from the 3-point line, bombarded with reckless abandon until he had no chance.

It is hardly surprising that the Celtics are rumored to be swinging in trade negotiations. Kemba will be owed $ 74 million over the next 2 seasons and he is not getting any younger.

Michael Jordan and Charlotte Hornets Low-Ball Kemba Walker

It was believed that the Hornets would drop out in an attempt to re-sign their best player of 2010. But Charlett decided against giving her a supermax deal, for which she was eligible.

Walker was offered $ 160 million over 5 years, which was $ 60 + million less than the $ 221 million he was eligible for. Meanwhile, the Hornets offered Gordon Hayward – a teammate from Komba’s last season – the same average salary on this offshoot over a 4-year period.

It is clear that Hayward Investments is likely to pay much better than Walker. For one thing, Hayward is a very good defender in all aspects, while Kamba is a wanderer. For another, Lamello Ball is a true playwright in a fashion that Walker would never emulate.

Michael Jordan is believed to have made a clever business decision about Cambe.