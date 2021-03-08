“Michael Jordan uses his logo for ice cubes at his golf course”: The Bulls legend also has an elaborate branding mechanism at his leisure spots. sport

Judging from the ice cubes at his golf course, Michael Jordan, you have probably heard among the most intoxicated players.

Jordan is the most recognized American athlete worldwide even 18 years after his last retirement. The Bulls legend was one of the first in his own successful footwear line, and the first to negotiate a royalty deal.

With the release of Jordan 3 shoes, Naik gave him the ‘Jumpman’ logo during his first MVP campaign. The symbol has since become synonymous with the man and his legend.

There are people who will let their logo start and end with a shoe line. Or with a fashion brand. But Jordan feels that you can do justice to this story.

A private golf course owned by Michael Jordan features the Ice Cubes Jumpman emblem

The Jumpman symbol adorns billions of shoes across the planet today, in addition to many more articles of clothing. It has also now found its way to its destination that you could not have predicted – snowflakes in its golf course.

Grove XXIII, a Florida golf course bought by a billionaire athlete, is one of the most exclusive golf courses. They even call it ‘Slaughterhouse 23’, noting how well the design of the course matches MJ’s playing style.

People say that Jordan was designed a golf course so that he could take practically anyone on the planet. However, if you did manage to break the necklace on it, you may still have to rejoice with a drink that has its signature ice cubes.

PGA Tour player Jimmy Walker tweeted a picture of a drink from the club house of Grove XXIII. Just take a look at yourself and decide if it is over-the-top or equal to the course:

Snowflakes in MJ’s Grove XXIII (Via Jimmy Walker on IG) pic.twitter.com/cZhtN9Dixu – Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) March 7, 2021

