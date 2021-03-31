“Michael Jordan was a killer on court”: Former NBA champion Vernon Maxwell opened up about what it was like guarding the Bulls legend | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Michael Jordan was a killer on court": Former NBA champion Vernon Maxwell opened up about what it was like guarding the Bulls legend

Former Houston Rockets champion Vernon Maxwell revealed what it felt like guarding Michael Jordan. He stated MJ was such a killer on the court.

There are many good players in the history of the league. Although, only some of them are considered to be all-time legends. One of the best, if not the best basketball players to ever play in the league was Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Arguably, MJ is one of the most impactful players the league ever witnessed. Despite being retired for almost two decades, to still be considered as the GOAT, is absolutely commendable.

We all have heard Jordan’s funny antics and anecdotes on the court as well as off the court. Mike was definitely every defenders’ worst nightmare.

One such player who found Jordan to be a “killer” on the court was 13-year veteran Vernon Maxwell. The two-time NBA Champion spoke about what it was like guarding MJ and how he managed to bring out the fear in his defenders:

“When he elbows you in your sh-t if you don’t do nothing if you don’t elbow that motherf—er back in his sh-t you know he gonna oh he know, he got a bit-h out here tonight. So you know I’m just being 1000 man he is a killer out there man.”

Vernon Maxwell talks about what mentality Michael Jordan played the game with

Michael Jordan has one of the most impressive resumes in NBA history. On any given night, he could take matters ‘personal’ and drop an insane amount of points in the best of the best defenders. That is why the 6-time NBA champion and 5-time MVP is widely considered as the GOAT.

One couldn’t take the responsibility of guarding Air Jordan very lightly. Vernon Maxwell explained with what mentality did the defenders have to guard Mike. He revealed:

“When you play against that motherf—er, you gotta be a little different. You can’t go in that f—ing game like passive. That motherf—er he can sense if you’re scared.”

“He’s a killer out there and, man, he’s a dirty motherf—er. I mean, you have to be, man, to be that great. I mean, night in night out, you had to be that dog. You had to have that grit.”

Hearing his competitors talk about his greatness, can only make us imagine how good of a player actually Jordan was. Clearly, Mike was a dominant player during his prime. Everybody knows what Jordan was capable of on and off the court.

