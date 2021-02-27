LATEST

“Michael Jordan was undeniably alpha”: Stephen A. Smith wants Stephen Curry to rein in Drymond Green, citing how MJ dealt with Dennis Rodman as an example. sport

Stephen A. Smith is taking Stephen Curry to rein in Drummond Green and off the court, much like Michael Jordan did with Dennis Rodman.

Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan shared a great professional relationship. They were not very friends, but there was a good dynamic between the two. Jordan saw Rodman’s cynical side and hugged him and this helped the Bulls to a second three Pete.

Many believe Drummond Green is the modern-day equivalent of Rodman. But they both have slightly different skills – Drummond is an amazing passer, while Rodman is the greatest reflector of all time.

Nevertheless, both pairs are part of a successful Big 3, and have very similar roles individually. Thus, this comparison is quite appropriate in terms of leadership roles.

‘Stephen Curry needs to learn from Michael Jordan’: Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith feels that Drummond is to be kept in line by Stephen Curry. The Warriors are undoubtedly Steph’s team, and he needs to behave more like an alpha according to the ESPN host:

“I know Drummond and Dennis Rodman are not exactly the same players and Drummond has more diverse offensive skills on the court. But can you imagine a final series with the Bulls against him and Dennis Rodman in a game of seven appearances. Might as well be the MVP of the finals. That doesn’t happen. And when Rodman made a spot in Vegas for a second. “

“They went over it in the last dance. She is in the room with Carmen Electra and she tells him from her point of view and Michael Jordan busts into that room. He was coming back with Dennis Rodman. “

“This is the undisputed alpha of the Michael Jordan team. And I think you mentioned Steph by name, I think there is a difference in the dynamic of this team. “

