“Michael Jordan will be the new logo”: Doctor Rivers explains why it is foolish to honor Kobe Bryant with the new IBA logo? sport

Doctor Rivers believes that Michael Jordan should be honored on some new NBA logo instead of Kobe Bryant, and he explains why.

Kyrie Irving has been fighting a lone Ranger battle for the past few days, trying to get the NBA to replace his logo in the silhouette of the Lakers legend. He nods to Vanessa, and a pair of others.

However, this is a suggestion that has come just outside the left field. Yes, Kobe Bryant is considered the most skilled, textbook player ever. For this reason, he can be a great candidate on the logo of any basketball league.

To add to this, there is a crazy person for less than a year since Bryant’s death – Mama Satyavadis are everywhere. There is an important part of NBA fans, who believe that Kobe is indeed a top goat candidate.

Why should Michael Jordan be on NBA logo instead of Kobe Bryant

Doc Rivers is the 90s basketball era, so he will definitely always be with MJ. But more importantly, the Sixers head coach brought a level of nuance to the discussion that is missing. He is completely in the ‘If-it-n-tut-not-fix-it-it’ camp as far as a new logo:

“I have been asked, but I do not know the answer. I mean that would be the Michael Jordan logo. “

“Listen, if you want a logo, Michael for me, it will be. But I don’t know that you change for change. You usually change things because of history and you find something that doesn’t fit Is. Jerry has been a qualified person and I have no problem in becoming his logo. “

“I mean what are we going to do, change people every 10 or 20 years? So, I like our logo and I think we should probably stick to it. I am probably in the minority in that view. “

