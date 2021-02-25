“Michael Jordan, you can shut the f *** up”: When Patrick Ewing taught MJ a lesson as a high school senior on a UNC recruiting trip. sport

Michael Jordan trash talked a lot of NBA legends over his career. But before he ever became a pro, Patrick Ewing once paid him for it.

We have already told readers how Michael wanted to attend UCLA, but eventually committed to the Tar Heels’ program. He confirmed his decision early in his senior year in high school, visiting coach Dean Smith on campus.

But her sister had yet to choose her college, so Jordan accompanied her to Chapel Hill on another trip. This was when he set up a meeting with fellow contestant and All-American talent Patrick Ewing.

Ewing was very close to signing a letter of intent to play for Dean Smith and the University of North Carolina. However, during his recruitment journey, he saw a nearby rally for the Ku Klux Klan, which disappointed him.

How Patrick Ewing Embraced Michael Jordan for Some Unreasonable Trashtuck

In a recent interview with fellow Dream Team member Chris Mullin, Patrick Ewing Described How he had an encounter with MJ:

“Everyone who knows Michael knows that he is the biggest trash. So this is my first time meeting him, and he is talking a lot of nonsense to me. You know, like, ‘You can’t sting me, or blah, blah, blah.’

“I’m in the clothes on the street, he’s in his gym clothes. I like it ok So I get the ball and I go up and I sting it. I said now you can turn off f ** k. “

Despite a long-standing rivalry, Ewing and Jordan became very close friends. Jordan eventually got the better of the Knicks legend whenever they faced each other on the biggest stage.

MJ was victorious in the 1982 NCAA Finals, before Ewing en route 4 wins 4 playoff series against the NBA Championship. The two also teamed up for two Olympic gold medals – 1984 and Dream Team 1992.