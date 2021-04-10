Michael Jordan’s $1,894 Transcript Reveals He Played Another Sport at UNC – Miracle | Pure Sports

Michael Jordan might just be the best basketball player on the planet. Jordan starred at the University of North Carolina before changing the face of the NBA with his high-flying antics and six titles with the Chicago Bulls. When Jordan was at UNC, his school transcript shows he played another sport in the fall of 1981.

Michael Jordan’s career at North Carolina

(Original Caption) College basketball Player of the Year, Michael Jordan, is all smiles after he, along with coach Dean Smith, announced that Jordan would forego his senior year of eligibility at UNC to enter the NBA draft 6/19. (Getty Images)

Michael Jordan played three years at the University of North Carolina and made an impact from the very beginning. Introduced in his first game against Kansas as Mike Jordan, Jordan was also listed as Mike Jordan in the 1981-82 UNC media guide. It was when Jordan hit a game-winning jumper in the 1982 NCAA title game that he became Michael Jordan. The 16 points he scored in that title game against Georgetown are the most by a Tar Heel freshman in a national championship game.

Jordan averaged 13.5 points as a freshman in 34 games for the Tar Heels. He was the fourth freshman to start his first college game for head coach Dean Smith, following Phil Ford, Mike O’Koren, and James Worthy, according to GoHeels.com. As a junior, his scoring average spiked to 20 points per game.

In 101 career games at UNC, Jordan reached double figures in 90 of them. In his sophomore and junior seasons, he hit double digits in 63 of 67 games. As a junior, Jordan played in 31 games and averaged 19.6 points per game. He’s one of two UNC players to be named National Player of the Year for two seasons (1983 and 1984). George Glamack is the other (1940, 1941).

Jordan’s college transcript was up for auction in 2014

At the 2014 Goldin Auctions Winter Auction, a copy of Michael Jordan’s college transcript was on the auction block. The transcript had been hanging in Jordan’s “23” restaurant in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. When the restaurant closed in 2003, many items went into storage, according to NESN.

When one storage bill wasn’t paid, those prized items wound up in different hands. The contents were later purchased by New Jersey-based auction house Goldin Auctions. They went up for auction in 2014.

Jordan’s transcript was an interesting piece. It showed that when he was an 18-year-old freshman, he was taking Elementary Portuguese, along with Basic Writing. It also revealed he was majoring in geography. The transcript did show he was also playing another sport in the fall of 1981. Jordan’s transcript showed, in addition to Portuguese and his writing course, he was also taking Beginners Tennis.

Jordan’s transcript sold for $1,894

The bidding for Michael Jordan’s copy of his college transcript began at $1,000, according to NESN. The auction closed on Feb. 7, 2014, and the final bid for the transcript was $1,894, according to Beckett.com.

There were many other Jordan items included in the auction. A recruiting letter from UNC coach Dean Smith that was addressed to Jordan sold for $27,010. Jordan’s UNC diploma sold for $20,786. In all, Golden Auctions took in $55,000 from Jordan items that were sold.

In total, Goldin Auctions Winter Auction secured $2.3 million for more than 1,100 lots of sports, entertainment, and historical memorabilia. One of the biggest sports items sold in that auction was a game-used Jackie Robinson bat that fetched $162,268.