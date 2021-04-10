LATEST

Michael Jordan’s $1,894 Transcript Reveals He Played Another Sport at UNC – Miracle | Pure Sports

Avatar
By
Posted on
Michael Jordan's $1,894 Transcript Reveals He Played Another Sport at UNC - Sportscasting | Pure Sports

Michael Jordan might just be the best basketball player on the planet. Jordan starred at the University of North Carolina before changing the face of the NBA with his high-flying antics and six titles with the Chicago Bulls. When Jordan was at UNC, his school transcript shows he played another sport in the fall of 1981.

Contents hide
1 Michael Jordan’s career at North Carolina
2 Jordan’s college transcript was up for auction in 2014
3 Jordan’s transcript sold for $1,894

Michael Jordan’s career at North Carolina

(Original Caption) College basketball Player of the Year, Michael Jordan, is all smiles after he, along with coach Dean Smith, announced that Jordan would forego his senior year of eligibility at UNC to enter the NBA draft 6/19. (Getty Images)

RELATED: Michael Jordan Always Taunted Derek Jeter About Having More Championships

Michael Jordan played three years at the University of North Carolina and made an impact from the very beginning. Introduced in his first game against Kansas as Mike Jordan, Jordan was also listed as Mike Jordan in the 1981-82 UNC media guide. It was when Jordan hit a game-winning jumper in the 1982 NCAA title game that he became Michael Jordan. The 16 points he scored in that title game against Georgetown are the most by a Tar Heel freshman in a national championship game.

Jordan averaged 13.5 points as a freshman in 34 games for the Tar Heels. He was the fourth freshman to start his first college game for head coach Dean Smith, following Phil Ford, Mike O’Koren, and James Worthy, according to GoHeels.com. As a junior, his scoring average spiked to 20 points per game.

In 101 career games at UNC, Jordan reached double figures in 90 of them. In his sophomore and junior seasons, he hit double digits in 63 of 67 games. As a junior, Jordan played in 31 games and averaged 19.6 points per game. He’s one of two UNC players to be named National Player of the Year for two seasons (1983 and 1984). George Glamack is the other (1940, 1941).

Jordan’s college transcript was up for auction in 2014

RELATED: Michael Jordan Didn’t Want to Be Inducted Into the Hall of Fame

At the 2014 Goldin Auctions Winter Auction, a copy of Michael Jordan’s college transcript was on the auction block. The transcript had been hanging in Jordan’s “23” restaurant in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. When the restaurant closed in 2003, many items went into storage, according to NESN.

When one storage bill wasn’t paid, those prized items wound up in different hands. The contents were later purchased by New Jersey-based auction house Goldin Auctions. They went up for auction in 2014.

Jordan’s transcript was an interesting piece. It showed that when he was an 18-year-old freshman, he was taking Elementary Portuguese, along with Basic Writing. It also revealed he was majoring in geography. The transcript did show he was also playing another sport in the fall of 1981. Jordan’s transcript showed, in addition to Portuguese and his writing course, he was also taking Beginners Tennis.

Jordan’s transcript sold for $1,894

The bidding for Michael Jordan’s copy of his college transcript began at $1,000, according to NESN. The auction closed on Feb. 7, 2014, and the final bid for the transcript was $1,894, according to Beckett.com.

There were many other Jordan items included in the auction. A recruiting letter from UNC coach Dean Smith that was addressed to Jordan sold for $27,010. Jordan’s UNC diploma sold for $20,786. In all, Golden Auctions took in $55,000 from Jordan items that were sold.

In total, Goldin Auctions Winter Auction secured $2.3 million for more than 1,100 lots of sports, entertainment, and historical memorabilia. One of the biggest sports items sold in that auction was a game-used Jackie Robinson bat that fetched $162,268.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
856
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
852
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
819
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
796
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
779
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
756
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
746
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
706
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
664
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
664
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top