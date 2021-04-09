LATEST

Michael Jordan’s Posh New Golf Course Described As a ‘Slaughterhouse’ That Was Designed to Give MJ an Edge Over Pro Golfers

Avatar
By
Posted on
Michael Jordan at his celebrity golf tournament in Las Vegas in 2014

If there’s one thing we know about Michael Jordan, it’s that he likes to win. At everything. Whether it’s NBA titles or MVP awards or cards or dice or whatever, MJ has never made it a secret that he’s going to do whatever it takes to win. And that apparently also includes designing a golf course to give himself an advantage over professionals in those big-money games he likes to play on the links.

PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler is one of the most notable members of Jordan’s highly exclusive club in Florida, The Grove XXIII, and recently spoke on the advantage MJ gave himself when helping put together the course pros are calling “Slaughterhouse XXIII.”

Contents hide
1 Michael Jordan opened The Grove XXIII in 2019
2 The club is so exclusive that Phil Mickelson even had to wait to become a member
3 Rickie Fowler says Michael Jordan had The Grove XXIII designed to give him an advantage over professionals

Michael Jordan opened The Grove XXIII in 2019

Michael Jordan at his celebrity golf tournament in Las Vegas in 2014

Michael Jordan | Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational

RELATED: Michael Jordan’s Love Affair With Golf Began by Hitting Balls With a Future PGA Championship Winner During His Final Year at North Carolina

Michael Jordan has long been hooked on the game of golf so it was only a matter of time before the six-time NBA champion opened his own club, which he did in the fall of 2019 near his home in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Obviously named for Jordan’s famous No. 23, The Grove XXIII offers an 18-hole championship course, a world-class practice facility, and a state-of-the-art clubhouse that spans approximately 15,000 square feet, not to mention drones that bring food and drinks to those lucky enough to get in.

Jordan brought in renowned course designer Bobby Weed to shape The Grove XXIII, which sits on a former citrus grove and features incredible double-helix routing, which allows golfers to play four different nine plus nine combinations while also offering three-to-six-hole loops for those short on time…or those who might need to play some extra holes in a money game.

The club is so exclusive that Phil Mickelson even had to wait to become a member

For those interested in becoming a member at The Grove XXIII, don’t hold your breath.

One of the reasons Michael Jordan built the course in the first place was that he was unhappy with the pace of play at Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Club, which obviously becomes an issue when a course is crowded. So Jordan decided that he was going to limit membership at his club so he wouldn’t have to deal with that problem.

But let’s get real here. It’s highly likely that Jordan wanted his place to stand out. You know how Augusta National, the home of The Masters, is famous for its exclusivity? Well, The Grove XXIII is just like that as it has less than 100 members at the moment, one of whom is five-time major champion Phil Mickelson. But even Lefty got wait-listed by MJ, which is just an incredible power move.

Now, members really aren’t supposed to chat about what happens at Michael Jordan’s place…you know, kinda like Fight Club…but Rickie Fowler recently offered a little insight into The Grove XXIII and essentially accused MJ of having the course designed to fit his game.

Rickie Fowler says Michael Jordan had The Grove XXIII designed to give him an advantage over professionals

RELATED: Michael Jordan’s Poor Choices Got Him Banned From an Exclusive Miami Beach Golf Course

One of the most notable members of The Grove XXIII is five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler, who recently offered up some insight about the course and the advantages MJ has when playing against professionals like himself.

In an interview with Golf.com, Fowler essentially accused Jordan of having the course designed to punish longer hitters as the fairways get much narrower beyond where MJ typically hits his drives, which puts Fowler in a tough spot when he’s already giving the five-time NBA champ 10 strokes to start.

“The shorter you hit it, the wider it is. He can basically hit driver on all the par 4, par 5s. And if I want to hit driver, I have to kind of put it into a bit of a tighter spot. I can obviously play back if I want, but that becomes a little bit of a disadvantage, especially if it’s a hole where he’s getting a stroke on.

“If I’m giving him a shot, I can’t then play from the same spot he is when he’s laying zero. I’m not sure the last time it broke 70, but he can shoot anywhere from 71 to 74.

“If he’s shooting 77 and he’s got a double in there, I got to shoot 65 to get to 18!”

Rickie Fowler on playing The Grove XXIII with Michael Jordan

See? Michael Jordan will go to any length (or lack thereof in this case) to give himself an advantage.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
823
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
821
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
791
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
768
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
761
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
751
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
713
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
697
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
647
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
646
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top