Michael Martin Blocks Appointment of Dr. Tony Holohan on Taxpayer-Funded Trinity College Role

Taoiseach Michael Martin has halted the appointment of Dr Tony Hollohan to a new €187,000 per year taxpayer-funded Trinity Professorship.

Mr Martin said: “In my view, this should be stopped, there should be a re-evaluation.”

The Taoiseach intervened in Finland from Helsinki where he was meeting with his Finnish counterpart, Prime Minister Sanna Marin, and President Saulie Niinisto.

Mr Martin said Dr Holohan’s transition from chief medical officer to education has been barred because the health minister’s report will be presented to him on Monday.

Taniste, Leo Varadkar, was also out on Friday morning and said he agreed with the Taoiseach that the appointment…