Michael O’Neill admits Stoke ‘did not cause Preston enough

Preston caretaker supervisor Frankie McAvoy insists his aspect aren’t wanting over their shoulder after their 0-0 draw at Stoke. The stalemate on the bet365 Stadium leaves North Finish 10 factors away from third-bottom Rotherham, who’ve three video games in hand. McAvoy accepts there may be nonetheless a danger for Preston however prefers to give attention to what his aspect can do, understanding that they nonetheless management their very own future.

“We now have 4 video games to go and must attempt to win as most of the video games left as we are able to,” he stated.

“There are nonetheless groups that may catch us if we do not win our video games and we’ve got to deal with each recreation on its advantage.

“We is not going to get sucked into what number of factors we want. We won’t management what different groups do.

“We now have management over the video games we play and that’s what we have to give attention to.”

Stoke midfielder Josh Tymon missed one of the best likelihood of the primary half after North Finish goalkeeper Daniel Iverson got here out on prime in a one-on-one .

Each side then hit the woodwork within the second half, with Harry Souttar heading towards the crossbar earlier than Andrew Hughes hit the submit with a free-kick.

Souttar headed large on the again submit and Steven Fletcher had a objective dominated out for offside as Stoke pushed for the breakthrough.

Souttar was then despatched off with 4 minutes to go for an expert foul on Alan Browne, after the Preston captain went clear via, however the guests couldn’t capitalise because the factors had been shared.

McAvoy added: “We didn’t do properly sufficient within the first half and we needed to deal with that. It was not ok and it’ll not get us wherever.

“We acquired the press fastened from the entrance within the second half and we had been the dominant staff.

“Over the course of the sport we had been unlucky that we did not come away with the three factors.

“It’s disappointing that we did not get the win, however, as an entire, we didn’t do sufficient within the first half.

“We had good alternatives within the second half and wanted a bit extra composure. General, it was a constructive outcome.

“I am happy with the second half and that may be a constructive. I’m happy with the purpose to be trustworthy.”

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill admitted it had been a irritating 90 minutes for his aspect, who stay seven factors higher off than their opponents.

“We allowed ourselves to be nullified within the first quarter-hour,” he stated. “We switched the play faster after that and we had been wonderful as much as half-time.

“We must always have scored and did not. We did not get throughout individuals sufficient within the field and we would have liked to seek out one thing to go 1-0 up.

“Preston made it harder for us within the second half. We did not trigger them sufficient issues with the selections we made.

“We would have liked to show them round extra and we acquired slowed down and made it sophisticated within the second half.

“We misplaced the ball in dangerous areas and acquired picked off extra by them. We gave away free-kicks on the sting of the field and gave them hope and perception.

“I am dissatisfied to not see us take extra from the sport. It is irritating to be held to a 0-0.”

Concerning the 2 second-half incidents involving Fletcher’s disallowed objective and Souttar’s dismissal, O’Neill stated: “Steven Fletcher’s offside may simply have been given, it was marginal. From the angle I’ve seen it is extremely tight.

“There was not a variety of contact from Harry Souttar. Alan Browne was intelligent reducing throughout him, however there was contact and it was a pink card.”