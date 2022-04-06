Michael Owen and Gus Poyet agree on Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League prediction

Michael Owen and Gus Poyet believe that Chelsea will beat Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final. The Blues welcome the Spanish giants to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday with the return leg taking place on April 12.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s side will need to produce a much improved performance from Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat to Brentford if they’re to take a lead to the Bernabeu. Despite the setback, Chelsea are handily placed to finish in the top four as they’re currently five points clear of fourth placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

The focus now switches to retaining their Champions League crown and Los Blancos will certainly provide a sterner examination than Lille who were easily dispatched 4-1 on aggregate in the last round.