Michael Rippon boosts Black Caps hopes by starring for Netherlands

Some players significantly improved their chances of playing one-day cricket for the Black Caps on Tuesday – including one of their opponents.

Michael Rippon was a standout player in a Netherlands team that lost the first of three ODIs against New Zealand at the Bay Oval.

The South African-born 30-year-old has his sights set on playing for New Zealand – he first played here in the 2013–14 season, has been a regular for Otago for most of the last six seasons and has qualified to represent the Blacks. Caps, along with the ICC, allows players to switch from a lower-tier nation.

He holds a strong all-round record in domestic ODI competition, averaging 33.33 with the bat at a strike-rate of 80.64, while taking 115 wickets at 27.43 with an economy rate of 4.92.

