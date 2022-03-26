Michael Schumacher’s son Mick in serious Formula One crash and taken from track in ambulance

Mick Schumacher is taken by ambulance from a race track in Saudi Arabia after a serious accident this evening.

The son of legendary Michael Schumacher was involved in a massive smash qualifying for the second race of the season in Formula One.

Racing chiefs red-flagged the session as the Haas driver was attended by doctors.

The Haas F1 team tweeted in the last few minutes: “We hear that Mick is conscious, out of the car and currently on his way to the medical centre.”

The team principal said there were “no casualties” and the driver is recovering.

Romain Grosjean, who survived his car crash in flames, also tweeted: “Let’s expect some reassuring news from @SchumacherMick ASAP.”

The qualifying event has been postponed as the track has been cleared and the drivers…