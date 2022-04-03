Michael Tawke stands by the allegations Scott Morrison made about his race and religion in a 2007 pre-election fight

Former Liberal pre-election contender Michael Toke has stood by allegations Scott Morrison used “integrated tactics” against him in the vote for Cook’s 2007 pre-election seat.

Former Liberal pre-election contender Michael Toke has stood by allegations Scott Morrison warned Liberal Party members about his background and religion in the 2007 pre-election to Cook’s seat.

The prime minister on Saturday dismissed claims he had told ex-selectors that it would be risky to choose Mr Tovke as Cook’s candidate because he “cannot afford to represent a man of Lebanese background”. Can”.

saturday paper Reports of statutory declarations signed in 2016 alleged that Mr Morrison described his opponent, a Lebanese Catholic, as “Muslim”.

Stream more on politics with Flash. 25+…