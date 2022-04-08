Michael van Gerwen is the owner of Premier League Night Nine in Leeds

Michael van Gerwen finished three points clear at the top of the Kazoo Premier League by completing his third League Night win of the season at Leeds on Thursday.
The Dutchman tasted victories in Exeter and Brighton last month with wins over Peter Wright and James Wade at the First Direct Arena and received another £10,000 bonus.
Van Gerven is also three points ahead of Johnny Clayton at the top of the league table as the race for play-off places intensifies.
The five-time Premier League champions benefited from a quarter-final walkover after Gary Anderson was ruled out after a positive Covid-19 test on Wednesday.
He defeated world champion Wright 6–3 in the semi-finals and then went on to perform brilliantly in the final to beat Wade 6–1 at an average of 103.87.
Finals of 76 and 68…
