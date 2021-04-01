Michael Vick’s Wife Has Been By His Side Through Thick & Thin

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick had a career filled with ups and downs.

From one of the most beloved players in the league to becoming a disgraced felon, Vick’s days in the spotlight were anything but dull.

Throughout all the peaks and troughs of Vick’s life, one person has stood by his side through it all: his loving wife Kijafa.

Who Is Michael Vick’s Wife?

Michael and Kijafa Vick, nee Kijafa Frink, met at a club in Virginia and have been married since 2011.

Together, they have three children: two daughters named Jada and London, and a son named Michael Vick Jr., who was born in 2017.

Mike Vick also has another son, Mitez, from a previous relationship with his high school girlfriend Tameka Taylor. The Vicks frequently post photos of their family to social media.

Kijafa stood by the former Atlanta Falcons star through thick and thin, supporting him during the highlights of his National Football League career and continuing to back him after he was sentenced to a year in prison for his involvement in the infamous dogfighting ring.

Kijafa owns a clothing boutique in South Philadelphia, PnkElephant. She also starred in and was the executive producer for the VH1 program Baller Wives, which featured cast members who were wives of other NFL players.

Additionally, she co-produced The Michael Vick Project, which documented the quarterback’s return to professional football after he served his prison sentence.

Michael Vick was a superstar at Virginia Tech and was selected first overall in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

He spent six years in Atlanta before missing the 2007 and 2008 campaigns due to violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

After returning to the fold, Vick signed a $100 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent five good years in Philly. Vick then joined the New York Jets as a free agent in 2014 and ended his career on a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After his NFL career, Vick joined Fox Sports. In 2019, ESPN released a 30-for-30 documentary highlighting Vick’s life.

Kijafa Vick has been there for it all.