Michaela Strachan first husband: who was the TV presenter married to? , TV and Radio | Showbiz and TV

Television presenter and singer Michaela Strachan has become a firm favorite with audiences since she first presented Saturday morning television in the 1980s. As of 2009, she was a regular on the BBC agricultural series Countryfile, and still hosts similar shows such as Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch. Her current partner is Nick Chevalier, but she was once married to Duncan Chard.

Whom did Michaela Strachan marry?

Michaela was married to film producer Duncan Chard, who became her husband in 1996.

They divorced five years later in 2001 when the presenter was 39 years old.

She has said that the marriage ended in the past because she realized she wanted to have children, but Duncan did not.

Speaking to The Times, she explained that while she wasn’t “desperate” to have kids for the first time…