Michele Morrone, Anna-Maria’s 365 Days This Day trailer OUT

Mumbai: After such a long wait, Netflix has finally released the trailer of one of their most awaited franchise 365 Days starring Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka. The first instalment was released in February 2020 and became the topic of discussion because of its hot & steamy scenes between the duo. Well, the trailer for 365 Days: This Day is out now and the film releases on April 27, 2022.

The official synopsis of 365 Days This Day suggests that there will be external forces trying to sabotage the relationship Massimo and Laura have. “The reunited couple’s new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost,” reads the movie’s description as the trailer was…