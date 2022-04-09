Michelle Carter’s texting suicide trial revisited

When Michelle Carter faced murder charges for her role in the suicide of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, the news shook a grieving family and consumed the nation.

Investigations and Carter’s role are back in the limelight following the premiere of the Hulu limited series, “The Girl from Plainville.”

ABC News is taking a closer look at the matter with a two-hour “20/20” broadcast on April 8. The program sees three years of investigation and trial, and includes interviews with Roy’s family.

Roy’s aunt, Kim Bozzie, told ABC News’s “20/20” in 2017, “I don’t think it helped him kill himself.” “I think he forced her to kill herself.”

Roy, 18, died of carbon monoxide poisoning inside his truck, which was parked outside a Kmart in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, on July 12, 2014. Roy…