Michelle Cote withdrew from public life suffering from bone marrow disease

Popular comedian Michelle Cote is retiring from public life “indefinitely” after suffering from a bone marrow disease.

Public relations agency Annexe announced the sad news on Thursday. No other details given.

The interpreter who shone on board in the comedy “Bru” from 1979 to 2017 is currently undergoing treatment, we said in a press release.

Michelle Cote, who is 71 years old, is surrounded by her loved ones as part of this fight. His longtime spouse, actress Veronique Le Flagues, and his sons, actors Maxime Le Flagues and Charles Cte, an architect, are at his bedside.

