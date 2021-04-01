Michelle Marsh felt ‘scared’ from bio bubble, withdrew from IPL – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

new Delhi. Even before IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad has suffered a major setback. Team all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has withdrawn his name from IPL 2021. In the December auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Mitchell Marsh for Rs 2 crore but this Australian player will not be seen playing this season. He is not injured due to Mitchell Marsh’s exit from IPL 2021. Rather this Australian player has withdrawn his name due to bio bubble. Mitchell Marsh did not want to live in the long-term bio bubble during the IPL, due to which he made this decision. Mitchell Marsh has informed BCCI and Sunrisers Hyderabad about his decision.

Michel Marsh had to remain quarantined in a hotel room for 7 days when he came to India under the IPL’s new bio security protocols. After this, they had to spend 50 days in Bio Secure bubble. Given this, Mitchell Marsh decided not to play in IPL 2021. Let me tell you that last season, Mitchell Marsh was out after playing just one match. He suffered an injury to his legs in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, after which he could not play any match and in his place Hyderabad gave Jason Holder a chance in the team. This time Hyderabad has included England batsman in the team in place of Mitchell Marsh. However, the name of that player has not been revealed yet.

Please tell that Mitchell Marsh was out for a long time after the injury in IPL 2021, but after recovering, he recently played for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League. After this, Mitchell Marsh was also part of the team in the T20 series against New Zealand. Mitchell Marsh also lived in the Bio Bubble during this time. Let me tell you that Mitchell Marsh has played only 21 IPL matches in the last 10 years. He was also included in the team of Deccan Chargers and Pune Warriors.