Michelle Pfeiffer Keeps Catwoman’s Whip and Signs “Ant-Man” Without a Script

Service Anita Thai |,



Michelle Pfeiffer talks about one of her favorite movie souvenirs.

The actress starred in “Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday, talking about her next film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumia” and some of her past roles.

When Fallon mentioned an Instagram post that shared her old whip from her role as Catwoman in “Batman Returns,” she joked about stealing it from set.

“No, it was my practice whip,” replied Pfeiffer secretly. “There’s a whip for your hero, then there’s a whip for your practice.”

READ MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer shows “Ant-Man 3” train in new video: “I’m ready”



When the host praised her skills, she laughed and said “a little rusty,” but after watching the clip, she admitted that the role was “very…