Michelle Pfeiffer Keeps Her Catwoman Whip and Signs ‘Ant-Man’ Without a Script

By Anita Tai, 4 hours ago

Michelle Pfeiffer is talking about one of her favorite movie souvenirs.

The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday to talk about her upcoming film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumia” and some of her past roles.

When Fallon mentioned an Instagram post Pfeiffer shared her old whip from her role as Catwoman in “Batman Returns,” he joked about stealing her from set.

“No, it was my practice whip,” replied Pfeiffer sheepishly. “Your hero is the whip and then your practice is the whip.”

As the host praised her skills, she laughed and said she was “a little rude”, but…