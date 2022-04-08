Michelle Pfeiffer struggles with frequent script changes for Ant-Man and the Wasp

Ant-Man and the Wasp Star Michelle Pfeiffer recently opened up about how she struggles with continuing script rewrites for the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequels.

The actor who played MCU original wasp Janet Van Dyne discussed her challenges shooting the film in an interview The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ,[Marvel Studios is] very mysterious, and they are very secret, of course, with their story,” she said. “It’s a little hard because I got along [director] payton [Reed], and I knew a little bit about the character, but there was no script. You have to commit without actually reading anything.”

“It doesn’t matter because it all turns out anyway,” Pfeiffer …