Michelle Yeoh ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Interview

Let’s state the facts: Michelle Yeoh is an icon. The great man a luminary. he is Michelle Yeoh! His stature is known far and wide, but especially Asian everywhere. And over the course of nearly four decades, she has led quite a career. We’ve seen her do everything from getting into action as a Bond girl to moving forward with grace and poise as a geisha, but now she’s really done everything — and I mean everything There’s More You Can Probably Think of—In His New Film everywhere together, We look at him like we’ve never seen him before.

Although Yeoh has been a lead artist for several projects in the Hong Kong film industry, this is the first time she is the highest-paid star in a Hollywood film. In the trippy sci-fi action comedy, she plays Evelyn, an immigrant housewife…