Michelle Yeoh Finds Beauty In Ordinary In ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: NPR

NPR’s Elsa Chang talks with actress Michelle Yeoh about her lead role in the new sci-fi action film Everywhere everything at once.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

From a sword-wielding warrior in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” to an icy parent in “Crazy Rich Asians,” Michelle Yeoh has been a movie star for decades, and only now she finally has a lead role in a Hollywood movie. — in the new film, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, written and directed by the couple known as Daniels. Now, Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a troubled, distracted Chinese woman who runs a failed laundromat.

Michelle Yeoh: Maybe it’s easier to say what’s going on in her life? She is trying to keep the family together; A failed business – trying to pretend it is …