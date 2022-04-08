Michelle Yeoh’s Multi-Universal Appeal

Michelle Yeoh is her own special effect. With some strings and a background in ballet to guide him, the 59-year-old Malaysian actor has been at the center of some of the most stunning martial arts scenes ever to make it to the big screen, including his early days. His star-making role (at least in North America) in Hong Kong action cinema’s Wild West, and in Ang Lee’s watershed epic crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, it’s all led to everywhere together, A mind-blowing sci-fi flick that shows what makes Yeoh an indelible artist. This left his friend, actor Paul Giamatti breathless.

,

Paul Giamatti: So, I saw everything Everywhere…